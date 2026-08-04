Support for Healing After Nolan's Case

The media coverage of Nolan's case has taken a real toll on me and others close to it. The constant attention, the way it's played out online, the verbal attacks, it's all brought up a lot of trauma and mental distress. I find myself unable to enjoy social media or have peace without it all coming back.





I'm raising money to help cover therapy and take a vacation, time and space I need to process what's happened and begin to heal. Your support would mean so much as I work through this.