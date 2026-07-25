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Support for Harper Rose Moniger’s Medical Journey

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$1,330 USD

Fundraiser created byThomas Moniger Jr

Fundraiser funds will be received by Thomas Moniger Jr

Support for Harper Rose Moniger’s Medical Journey

Hi everyone,

We are reaching out to share the story of our sweet daughter, Harper Rose Moniger. Harper entered the world earlier than expected at 34 weeks, weighing just 3 pounds 15.7 ounces. Since her birth, she has shown us what it means to be a true fighter.


Harper was born with two holes in her heart. At just 9 days old, she underwent exploratory surgery, during which doctors discovered a bad appendix. She had both an appendectomy and an ileostomy. Currently, Harper relies on a feeding tube but is making brave progress by drinking from a bottle as well.


We are now preparing for her second surgery to put her intestines back inside her body. Following that recovery, her medical team plans to operate on her heart when she is approximately 6 months old.


The extended hospital stays and the reality of multiple future surgeries have placed a significant financial burden on our family. We are asking for your help to ensure Harper gets the care she needs. Any contribution will go directly toward:

- Hospital bills and surgical expenses

- Specialized care and recovery resources

- Supporting our family during this long journey toward Harper's health

If you aren't able to donate, please consider sharing Harper’s story or keeping her in your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful for the love and support Whitney and I have received from our community. We will keep you updated on Harper Rose’s progress.


With love and gratitude,


Lane and Whitney Moniger

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