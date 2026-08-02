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Support for Grant and the Garcia Family

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$1,025 USD

Fundraiser created byBrittany Garcia

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brittany Garcia

Support for Grant and the Garcia Family

On June 18th, our baby boy Grant suffered an intense 20 minute long seizure. It was completely out of the blue, and a total shock that resulted in an ambulance ride and 3 day hospital stay. The diagnosis was a severe form of epilepsy with a prognosis known to be detrimental to his development and health. While we wait for further testing, we’re deep in constant prayer, believing in healing and a miracle.


While he’s a happy, smart kid, his brain activity slows his development down significantly. Everyday we have to work with him to move his arms and legs, practice balance, and teach him how to communicate, all in effort to get him caught up on things that come naturally for most kids. Through our research and many phone calls and evaluations, ranging from world renown neuro developmental centers, to state guided programs, we believe we’ve been led to get Grant into an intensive 5 day program that will help breakdown developmental blocks and get him on the path to growth. In short, he has baby instincts or “ retained primitive reflexes" that need to be broken down in order for his mind to coordinate his body and actions. This type of therapy has even secondarily shown a decrease seizure activity. Our ultimate goal is to get Grant caught up in his development so he can grow to be a regular functioning child.


Therapy like this isn’t covered by insurance and is very expensive. With Cody as a freelancer and Brittany a stay at home mom, we’re having to dip into savings to provide this for our boy. Britt has recently taken on a small side gig to help cover some cost, and Cody is applying for an Art grant that will pay him to paint a mural in Austin. With baby #2 due to join the family in just 7 weeks, this is all an incredibly busy and important time for us. We’re reaching out to our closest loved ones to share Grant’s story and ask for prayers of support. We absolutely don’t expect anything, but if you feel led to contribute to help lessen our financial load (ambulance/ER/hospital bills, therapies, continued specialist care, medications), we would so deeply appreciate any dollar we are blessed with. It has been an overwhelming time, both emotionally and financially, but we believe God is working behind the scenes. Thank you for taking the time to read Grant’s story.

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