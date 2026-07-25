Support for Grandmas Surgery and Family Needs

Hey everyone,

I'm usually the one who grins and bears it and hates asking for help, but right now, I have to swallow my pride and ask for a helping hand.

For the last several years, my health has been in a steady decline. I've gone from being active to living with severe, chronic autoimmune issues, polymyalgia, and chronic fibromyalgia. I suffer unbearable daily pain, relying on a cane to walk now, and dealing with sudden falls. Recently, doctors finally found this agony tumor in my back pressing on my nerves, alongside some other scary symptoms like temporary paralysis in my left arm if I move wrong.

I was finally scheduled to get the surgery to address this, get some relief, and get back on my feet.

Then, the universe decided to play a sick joke.

I woke up on the morning before my surgery sick as a dog and tested positive for COVID at urgent care. Because of this, my surgery has been completely canceled and put on hold until I recover. To make matters worse, the girls have caught it too. We are all stuck in bed, sick, exhausted, and trying to patch ourselves back together.

Being unable to work or undergo my procedure has put me in an incredibly tight spot. I am a grandma and help raise my 18-month-old grandbaby, and between the rising cost of basic baby/child needs, mounting medical costs, and everyday bills, we are drowning.





What your donations will go toward:

Basic Needs for the Kids: Diapers, wipes, milk/food, and essentials to keep the girls comfortable while they are sick and recovering

Keeping the Lights On: Help covering rent, utilities, and basic bills while I am bed-bound and unable to bring in income.





Medical & Recovery Costs: Over-the-counter meds, prep for when my surgery finally gets rescheduled, and basic survival items