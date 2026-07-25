Support for Gabriel & Amelia

On June 22nd, at approximately 8am, Gabriel, was in an auto accident that required him to be taken by Flight For Life to a trauma hospital in Orlando, Florida, about an hour from where he and his wife, Amelia, live. The accident left him with significant critical injuries including a skull fracture & laceration extending from his forehead to the back of his skull, a brain bleed, bruised lungs, a C7 cervical spine fracture, and many cuts & scrapes.





BUT, by the grace of God, he is alive. He is breathing. He is talking. He is moving his fingers and toes. All of this is a miracle!





Gabriel and Amelia reside near Melbourne, Florida where they run and maintain 3 different businesses: Amelia’s Coffee Co., Gabriel Reese Mobile Mechanic, & Son Swim Co. What all of this means for them is that these income streams are on a pause. Being self employed has its perks, but its downside is times like this when the business cannot turn a profit until Gabriel is healed and able to return to them.





We have set up this Give Send Go to be used by the Lord to meet many tangible and intangible needs. Gabriel does not have health insurance. This is a hurdle that can feel crippling, but during this time we trust the Lord to provide for their bills and living expenses while also beginning to prepare for a long road of medical bills and necessary expenses due to the injuries Gabriel sustained.





If you are feeling called to give, we want to say “Thank you!”. It is truly an act of surrender to give this all to the Lord—we know he is able, and we have to remind our flesh of this fact.





We also know the power of prayer has been at work in this situation from the minute Gabriel was in the accident. Thank you for praying for Gabriel, for his medical team, for his wife, Amelia, and for our whole family. We are overwhelmed to know the amount of people interceding for him.





This is going to be such a testimony of the Lords grace and mercy. We worship the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. How majestic is his name!