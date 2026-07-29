Support for fellow brethren in a mission field.

I am in on a mission in Wukari Local Government of Taraba State. I have 3 brethren who have been serving me and My family faithfully but don't have enough capital to start up a small business or something that will generate them money.

I wish I could help them, but I am also owing a bank about #300,000, my rent too will soon be due for renewal. I have a family (a wife and 2 kids), we eat only by the grace of God.

At the moment I can't help them because I am not financially stable too. One of them is a Fulani Muslim who converted to Christianity and flee from his family because of persecution for living Islam (Salvation Adam), while the other is a divorce with 3 children and Her husband is already married to another woman.





I want to raise funds here so that I can help them and we will also get what to eat.





Thank You.