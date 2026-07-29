Support for Family in Need

I am a single mother on an 12 and 10 year old. I am having some minor health issues myself. I am unable to work at this time. I have applied for any and all assistance that I could, we all know that’s a process. My kids father passed away 12/19/25. We buried him 01/03/26. Turn around 01/20/26 my significant other had an ischemic stroke severe. He cannot use his right side. His speech is 60%, his memory goes in and out. I take care of him and he dormant have insurance. He hasn’t had any therapy. Been paying out of pocket for doctor visits to make sure he is ok, just can’t afford therapy at this time. I am responsible for paying rent, utilities, etc. I don’t have any family or friends support and neither does my significant other. I have to help him shower, shave, dress etc. My brother just passed away 04/22/26 and he was the only support I had. Any help will be greatly appreciated. If not financially please keep my family and I lifted in prayer. Blessings on Blessings.