Support for Family

husband was recently detained by ICE, leaving our family of five without our sole provider. As a mother who is seven months pregnant and caring for three young children, this sudden change has been incredibly difficult. Every day brings new challenges as I try to keep our household running and provide for my children, all while preparing for the arrival of our newest family member.

The financial strain has been overwhelming. With my husband unable to work, I am struggling to cover basic needs like groceries, rent, and utilities. I am doing everything I can to keep our family together and safe, but the costs are mounting and I am reaching out for help from our community. Your support will help us stay afloat during this uncertain time and give me the chance to focus on my children and my pregnancy.

Even a small donation can create a ripple effect of kindness. If you are unable to donate at this time, you can still be a huge help by sharing our story with others. Thank you for reading, and for any support you can offer.



