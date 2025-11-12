Support for Erin Piacenti's Family

On August 31, Erin Piacenti's life was tragically taken in a random and unprovoked attack in Times Square. She was only 32 years old.





We have created this fundraiser to surround Erin's family with love, prayers, and practical support during this devastating time. Contributions will go to her family as they navigate the days ahead.





Erin graduated from the University of Pennsylvania (2016) and earned her J.D at Fordham Law (2021)



