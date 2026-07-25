Support for Emelina during her recovery...

Apoyo a nuestra hermana en Cristo durante su recuperación





Nuestra familia de la iglesia se une para apoyar a una querida miembro que recientemente fue sometida a una amputación de pierna debido a graves complicaciones de salud. Esta cirugía, que ha transformado su vida, conlleva importantes desafíos físicos, emocionales y económicos al iniciar ella el largo camino de la recuperación y la rehabilitación.





Mientras se adapta a una nueva forma de vida, debe afrontar gastos médicos, costos de rehabilitación, la necesidad de equipos de movilidad, adaptaciones en el hogar y gastos cotidianos. A pesar de todo, su fe, fortaleza y perseverancia siguen inspirando a quienes la rodean.





Solicitamos sus oraciones y, si está en sus posibilidades, su apoyo económico. Cada donación —sin importar la cantidad— ayudará a aliviar la carga y le permitirá concentrarse en sanar y recuperar su independencia.





Gracias por mostrar el amor de Cristo a través de su generosidad, compasión y oraciones. Por favor, considere compartir esta campaña de recaudación de fondos con otras personas que puedan estar dispuestas a ayudar.





«Sobrellevad los unos las cargas de los otros, y cumplid así la ley de Cristo». — Gálatas 6:2





Que Dios les bendiga por su bondad y apoyo.









Support for Our Sister in Christ During Her Recovery





Our church family is coming together to support a beloved member who recently underwent a leg amputation due to serious health complications. This life-changing surgery has brought significant physical, emotional, and financial challenges as she begins the long journey of recovery and rehabilitation.





As she adjusts to a new way of life, she faces medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, mobility equipment needs, home accommodations, and everyday living expenses. Through it all, her faith, strength, and perseverance continue to inspire those around her.





We are asking for your prayers and, if you are able, your financial support. Every donation—no matter the amount—will help ease the burden and allow her to focus on healing and rebuilding her independence.





Thank you for showing the love of Christ through your generosity, compassion, and prayers. Please consider sharing this fundraiser with others who may be willing to help.





“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2





May God bless you for your kindness and support.