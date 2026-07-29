Support for education and medical treatment

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind-Hearted Supporters,

My name is [Vivek Dhakal ], I am [19] years old from [New delhi India].

Last year, just when I was focusing on my studies and building my future, I faced a serious Money shortage for my further studies that changed everything. Due to the financial issue, I had to take a full one-year academic drop. The pervious loans and their emis are financially draining for my family.