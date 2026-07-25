Support for Dylan Howard

Update #3 - CEASE AND DESIST, AGAIN.

As if an historic drought is not enough for a farmer to deal with this year, Dylan is also facing another cease and desist action. The main issue is a lean-to shelter and a small cement pad that he poured to set up the tobacco loading system for the 2026 season. The shelter and pad are modifications to the existing shelter that he built and paid for, years ago. The second issue is the demand that his wife and 3 boys should not be on the property at all. Once again he is facing a judicial hearing to decide how he operates the farm in 2026. Despite the drought, the usual problems farmers face and the consistent legal challenges, Dylan has continued to get up everyday and do what farmers do; get things done.





The original campaign was created to help fund the actual court case that will hear evidence regarding the validity of the will. These constant legal actions are expensive and take resources away from building the best possible case. We have increased the goal to reflect the need to defend against the current issue and the future legal distractions that appear to be likely.





To all of the past supporters we are very grateful and ask that you continue to pray for Dylan and share this campaign. Thanks to those shares we have had support from all over the USA and many other countries. The prayers and comments have been a major source of inspiration to keep seeking justice. Every dollar that is raised will go towards the legal expenses necessary to see that he has his day in court. Thank you and may God bless you all.





Update #2 - The Cease and Desist order was halted! Due to the overwhelming evidence of irreparable harm provided by Dylan, and the excellent work of our legal team, no hearing was necessary. Farming will continue for the 2026 season. Now preparations can be made through petition to the court to keep Dylan farming for as long as the Lord is willing. We want to express our deep gratitude to all of our many supporters. Please continue to share this campaign so that we may meet or exceed our goal. Your prayers, shares and contributions have put him in a position where he can focus on his crops and Lady Justice can decide the rest.

Update #1 - On Tuesday we were notified by our attorneys of a Cease and Desist order for Dylan to stop farming operations. The planting season is well underway and it is impossible to stop farming for any amount of time without the risk of a total loss. A hearing will be scheduled to give an opportunity to fight this and a date will be set soon. We have been overwhelmed by everyone's support and ask you to please continue share this campaign so that we may meet and hopefully exceed our goal. We do have excellent counsel and are confident in their expertise but this recent notice will be expensive to defend against. For those that have already given, we are so thankful and only ask that you will share. For those of you who have prayed, keep praying. May God bless all of our supporters.





Dylan is currently in the middle of a legal struggle that will determine the future of his family farming operation. He has been farming since he was big enough to push a toy tractor around under the barn shelter and is carrying on a 300 year family tradition. In dispute is a will signed the day before his father died that explicitly states that he was "disinherited". Disinherited from the family land, most of which was purchased by his granddaddy, where he has built his farming operation and works to provide for his wife and 3 young boys. He has solid legal counsel but the process is slow and very expensive. Every dollar raised from this campaign will go to the legal effort to obtain the best possible outcome for Dylan and his family.

Any support, whether it is a direct donation, sharing of the campaign, and most importantly your prayers, will be greatly appreciated. With only 300 individual donations of $50.00, this goal can be achieved.