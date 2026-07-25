Support for Dennis Richter after Brain Injury TBI

In September 2022, Dennis was involved in a head-on car collision with an uninsured motorist that resulted in a life-altering traumatic brain injury. His life and that of his family changed in an instant. Since that day, he has been unable to return to work and continues to face ongoing cognitive, neurological and physical challenges. Tasks that were once simple are now impossible or require intense concentration and significantly more time and energy. He also has severe neurological fatigue, where even small amounts of activity can overwhelm the brain, often requiring hours—or even days—of recovery. He is unable to tolerate a life outside his house.

Because the brain controls every part of the body, this injury affects far more than what can be seen. Although Dennis looks like himself on the outside, the complex realities of what he faces each day are often misunderstood.

Before the accident, Dennis was the owner-operator of an auto dealership in Lake Park—a business built from the ground up through years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice. It was more than a livelihood; it was a trusted resource for the community. Many people traveled long distances because of the trust he built.

Due to his condition, the business has had to close, resulting in the loss of the family’s primary source of income. His limitations both physically and mentally, do not allow him to be able to earn an income. Dennis’ disability claim is still being processed.

The loss of income combined with ongoing medical needs has created a significant financial strain. After 3.5 years, they have depleted their savings.

Dennis lives with his wife, Sarah, and their 15-year-old son, Ben. Sarah is working part time, cares for Dennis as he adjusts to his limited capacity in life, is managing medical appointments and handling the day-to-day needs of their family. Ben is navigating his teenage years while watching his dad face challenges no family ever expects.

This fundraiser has been organized by friends of the family. Your support helps bridge the gap for the family during this critical time.





Our Goal: $100,000

All funds go directly to Dennis and his family to help support:

Medical Care: Ongoing appointments, specialized therapies, and travel expenses

Ongoing appointments, specialized therapies, and travel expenses Rehabilitation: Long-term recovery treatments and therapies

Long-term recovery treatments and therapies Daily Living: Essential household expenses during this period of lost income





How You Can Help

If you are able to give, your support will make a meaningful difference during this difficult time. Your prayers for healing are also deeply appreciated, and sharing this campaign with others is another powerful way to help. Thank you for your kindness and care.

Ways to Give

Donations can also be made through the following:

Bank Account:

Dennis J Richter Benefit Fund

Bell Bank (Detroit Lakes, MN)

Please reference the fund name when making a deposit.

Venmo:

@DennisRichterBenefitFund



