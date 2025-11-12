Support for David Taylor's Family

On behalf David Taylor's wife, we are raising funds to support the family of federal wildlife officer David Taylor, 38, of Scio, Oregon. David was also a Senior Chief in the United States Navy reserves who served his country selflessness and commitment as he did his local community. His loyalty to his family, his Fish and Wildlife family and his brothers and sisters in the Navy was honorable and commendable. The Navy community, the Fish and Wildlife community and most importantly his family lost a great warrior!





David died while helping evacuate residents threatened by the Railroad South Fire. He was going door to door alongside local emergency crews, helping families get to safety. His last contact with dispatch came while he was helping a family evacuate their home. Evidence recovered from a structure where he was working to help a resident escape indicates that he died during the evacuation effort.





Everything we know about David's actions reflects extraordinary courage, selflessness, and devotion to duty. He leaves behind his young wife and son, as well as two older sons.





David was the sole provider for his family. The funds raised will help support them with immediate needs as they navigate this profound loss. Our hearts are with his immediate and extended family, friends, fellow officers, and all who served alongside him.