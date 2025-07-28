Supporting The Johnston Family

Goal:
Hello dear friends and family,
We’re reaching out on behalf of David Johnston—a loving husband, devoted friend, and faithful worker—whose life was forever changed on June 25 when he suffered a sudden and severe heart attack. After being transferred to Mercy Hospital in Springfield and facing multiple complications, David continues to fight every day.
While he has overcome many physical hurdles, David is now battling neurological complications that doctors say will prevent him from ever working or driving again. He’s experiencing memory loss, confusion, risk of brain seizures, and heart disease. David’s care team has advised 24/7 supervision due to safety concerns.
Easing the Burden:
His wife, Alycia, has stood by his side through every moment of this medical crisis. She has applied for disability support, but the process is slow and uncertain—it can take 3 to 9 months just to be processed, let alone approved.
Your generous contribution will help cover:
How You Can Make a Difference:
We serve a faithful God who has already performed miracles on David. We are asking for you to join us in prayer as we lift up Dave, Alycia, their boys, and the entire Johnston family during his recovery.
As Alycia’s mom always reminded her, “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there I am in the midst of them” (Matthew 18:20).
All donations received will be directly used to help bridge the gap while the Johnstons await long-term assistance. David’s fight is far from over, but with your help, David and Alycia don’t have to fight it alone.
Praying for your family and will continue to hold on to hope and faith that God can perform a miracle.
AJ, You’ve been there for me and J during our lowest moments, just like you have for so many others. I pray this page is a reminder of how you and Dave are loved by the community you’ve poured into for so long. You are my Day 1. Partner in Crime. Sister in Christ. I love you and we will continue to pray for the healing that only God can provide. We are always here for you Love, B
