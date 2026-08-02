Support for Dave Shepp's Family

Dave Shepp was a valued member of the Mac Admins community, and on July 16th, we lost him unexpectedly. He leaves behind his wife, Joan, and their 6-year-old son, Tristan.





We’re raising funds to support Joan and Tristan with expenses and needs as they navigate this difficult time. Your donation will help ease the burden on his family during this transition.





From Joan:





Dave was a wonderful husband and an incredible father. He and Tristan were inseparable, and Tristan was truly his pride and joy—his “Mini Me.” Just a week before Dave passed away, Tristan celebrated his sixth birthday. Dave’s birthday was the day before Tristan’s, making that time of year especially meaningful for our family.

The funds raised will help us stay in our home and cover essential expenses while we adjust to this unimaginable loss and our new normal. They will help keep us up to date on our everyday bills as well as Tristan’s occupational therapy and speech therapy. They will also help pay for counseling for both of us. Tragically, Tristan was the one who found his daddy collapsed in the garage, and we both have a long road of healing ahead.

Dave was our family’s breadwinner, and I have been a homemaker for more than ten years. In addition to navigating our grief, I now have to prepare to re-enter the workforce to support our family. Your kindness and generosity will help provide stability for Tristan and me as we take these difficult first steps toward rebuilding our lives.





Thank you for standing with Dave's family.