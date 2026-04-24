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Support for College & Life Essentials in Crisis

Goal$400 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKarlie Donabedian

Support for College & Life Essentials in Crisis

Hello everyone, I am reaching out anonymously because my fiancé and I have hit a breaking point and urgently need community support. We are facing imminent homelessness because our current living situation is being condemned. We are both dealing with severe, chronic medical issues that severely limit our physical abilities, employment options, and daily function. My fiancé is in the middle of the Social Security disability process and has a critical appointment at the end of this month, but we desperately need a bridge to get there. To avoid having to live out of our car, we are preparing to live at a campsite temporarily with our small, elderly dog. We have a queen-size air mattress, but we are starting from scratch with nothing else and urgently need help securing shelter and outdoor living gear to survive this transition safely and comfortably. Right now, we are stretching every resource to the absolute limit. Basic clothing is out of reach—my fiancé has holes in the bottoms of his shoes. I am also a college student taking summer classes to try and build a better future for us, but I can't afford the required calculator for my math course, and our current Wi-Fi bill is due on the 20th. Keeping the internet on until we move is vital so I don't fall behind.

Our immediate material and financial needs are:

* Shelter & Comfort Gear: A large tent (6-person size to fit our queen mattress and dog), camping chairs, and battery-operated camping fans to keep us and our elderly dog safe in the heat.

* Utility & Safety Gear: A cooler for perishable food, an emergency camping/first-aid kit, a camping shovel, a camping hatchet, and fuel. (Any and all camping-related gear will help).

* Internet Bill (Due June 20th): To keep me connected to my summer courses before we have to transition, it is a hotspot that I can take anywhere.

* Basics & School Supplies: Intact shoes for my fiancé, and a calculator for my college math class.

* Housing Deposit Fund: To save toward a down payment for a safe, low-income apartment. If you are able to donate funds, or if you have any used, clean camping gear you can spare, it will go directly toward keeping us safe, sheltered, and functional. If you cannot donate, sharing this post would mean the world to us.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, empathy, and support during the hardest chapter of our lives.

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