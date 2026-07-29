Support for Chris Kohlmeier and Family

Christina Kohlmeier, a dedicated member of the Irvington Fire Protection District and a valued para pro at Irvington Grade School, has long been a pillar of our community. She is known for her compassion, generosity, and tireless support of local fundraisers and events. Alongside her family—who are all actively involved with the fire district—Chris has given so much to others.





Recently, Chris suffered a stroke and is currently receiving care at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis. She is bravely working through the effects of the stroke while also facing ongoing health challenges. Her recovery will be a long and difficult journey. During this time, the Kohlmeier family is facing significant financial strain.





Funds will go towards mounting medical expenses, including her air medical flight to DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, her extended hospital stay, ongoing medical expenses, travel and lodging expenses for her family, and compensation for lost income during her recovery. Any contribution, no matter the size, is greatly appreciated. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Chris and her family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for supporting one of our own.