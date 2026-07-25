Support for Chris Anderson

I'm starting this for my father, Chris Anderson. He was recently diagnosed with cancer, & even more recently found that there's nothing more doctors can do to help. All proceeds from this GoFundMe will go towards household bills living expenses, property tax, to complete repairs that are gravely needed for his house, & unfortunately burial/funeral costs, as there is no insurance available to pay for them otherwise. Any help is so greatly appreciated ❤️🙏🏽







