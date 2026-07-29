Support for Baby McGhee

We are inviting our community to come alongside a young family in our church as they face an unexpected and challenging medical journey during pregnancy.

While travelling home from Mexico in early May, Sam began experiencing abdominal pain and low blood pressure. She was taken to the ER in Vancouver, where an ultrasound raised concerns that required urgent follow-up. This led to additional imaging and assessments in Calgary, where doctors identified more serious complications.

At her follow up ultrasound, their baby was diagnosed with rare case of Spina Bifida, a condition where the spinal cord does not close during early development. Doctors also noted mild fluid buildup on the baby's brain, requiring ongoing monitoring and specialized care.

Over the past several weeks, the family has been navigating a series of appointments, ultrasounds, genetic consultations, and medical evaluations between Calgary and Toronto specialists. After further assessment, doctors determined that the location of the spinal abnormality may qualify the baby for fetal surgery—a highly specialized procedure performed before birth that could help reduce further damage to the spinal cord and improve long-term outcomes.

The family is now working closely with specialists in Toronto and undergoing final testing, including fetal MRI and cardiac assessments, to confirm eligibility. If approved, surgery is currently scheduled for June 23, to be performed in Toronto.

Doctors have also explained that if the surgery is not completed during pregnancy, the amniotic fluid can continue to damage the exposed spinal nerves and spinal cord, as in this case there is no protection covering the lesion.

The journey ahead will require significant travel and extended time away from home. It is expected to include an initial hospital stay in Toronto for surgery and recovery, followed by relocation to Calgary for the remainder of the pregnancy so Sam can remain under close medical supervision. Frequent appointments and ongoing monitoring will be required, and there are risks of complications that may affect how long the pregnancy can safely continue.

While in Calgary, Sam will not be admitted to hospital and will instead need to arrange and cover the cost of temporary housing such as a hotel, Airbnb, or room-and-board accommodations in order to remain close to Foothills Hospital for frequent follow-up appointments.

Alongside the emotional weight of this diagnosis and uncertainty, the family is also facing substantial financial strain from travel, medical stays, temporary housing, meals, transportation, and time away from work and normal support systems.

We are raising funds to help ease these burdens so they can focus fully on the health and well-being of both Mom and baby during this critical time. Every gift, prayer, and message of support makes a meaningful difference.

Thank you for standing with this family in love, prayer, and practical support as they walk through this journey together.