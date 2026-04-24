Support for a Single Mom and Her Medical needs kid

My name is Larquajah, and I am a single mother to my beautiful 3-year-old daughter, Leeyah. Leeyah was born extremely premature at just 24 weeks and has faced many medical challenges throughout her life. She has hydrocephalus with a VP shunt, uses a G-tube for feeding, receives physical, occupational, and speech therapy, and attends a specialized daycare program to help her continue making progress. Despite everything she has overcome, she remains a strong, happy little girl who inspires me every day.

Recently, our family has been facing significant financial hardship. I am currently unable to receive income from my job while dealing with employment-related issues, and my daughter’s benefits have been interrupted, leaving us with very limited resources. At the same time, our everyday expenses continue to grow, including rent, utilities, transportation, medical-related costs, and the supplies needed to care for Leeyah.

As a mother, my priority is making sure my daughter has a safe home, food on the table, transportation to her appointments, and everything she needs to continue receiving the care and support that helps her thrive. Asking for help is not easy, but I am reaching out because I want to keep our family stable while I work to get back on my feet.

I am hoping to raise $3,000 to help cover essential living expenses, transportation, household bills, and the costs associated with caring for Leeyah during this difficult period.

Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean the world to us. If you are unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser with others would be greatly appreciated. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting our family during this challenging season.

With gratitude,

Larquajah & Leeyah ❤️



