Support for a Second Chance













Dear All,

My name is Jean, and I am reaching out with a humble request for help for my son and our family.

My 25-year-old son, Don Lewis Jr., received an excessive 30-year prison sentence (details upon request). Before this happened, he had truly turned his life around. He worked hard to build a better future by earning his commercial and residential HVAC certification, was engaged to be married to a wonderful young lady and was deeply committed to becoming a productive member of society. Despite his efforts, and those of his PUBLIC DEFENDER, he was sentenced to an incredibly long sentence compared to the rest of our nation, and now our family is facing an incredibly difficult chapter.

This has been heartbreaking, not only for me but also for his three brothers. His brothers are 27, 23, and 19 years old. Two have earned their college degrees, and the youngest has just graduated from high school. They love their brother deeply, and this experience has affected our entire family.

What is at stake right now is 25 years of a young man's future life. We are seeking legal assistance to continue pursuing corrective measures and every available legal option.

Any support, whether through a financial contribution or by sharing our story, would mean more than words can express. Your kindness and compassion give families like ours hope during one of the hardest times of our lives.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers.





With gratitude,

Jean & Boys











