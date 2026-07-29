Support for a Man of God Minster Delphine Germany

Supporting Elder Delphine Germany 💛

We are coming together to support Elder Delphine Germany, a respected minister, faithful servant of God, and a man who has touched many lives through his kindness, prayers, and dedication to helping others. Over the years, Elder Germany has been there for countless families and individuals during difficult times, always willing to encourage, pray, and support those in need.

At this time, Elder Germany is facing ongoing health challenges that require frequent medical treatments and travel. These ongoing medical needs and related expenses have created a financial and physical burden for him and his family.

We now have the opportunity to give back to a man who has faithfully given so much of himself to others. We are asking for donations, prayers, and support to help ease the burden of medical expenses, travel costs, and daily needs during this difficult season.

Every donation, no matter the amount, is greatly appreciated and will make a difference. If you are unable to give financially, please continue to keep Elder Germany and his family in your prayers and share this campaign with others.

Thank you for helping us support a true man of God who has faithfully served and poured into the lives of so many people over the years. Let’s come together to show Elder Germany the same love, compassion, and generosity that he has shown others throughout his life.