Support for A Hero aka Daddy

Hi I'm reaching out on behalf of My son who has recently gone through a divorce at 27 years old with two daughters, ages 6 and 4. He is serving the community as a Sheriff Deputy, leaving his family each day to protect yours. Although he works 12 hours a day, he is struggling to live after child support. There are days he is unable to eat, and he is about to lose his vehicle. As a mother who is disabled and unable to help, this is heartbreaking. I am reaching out for assistance to help my son until we can get things modified. I know God is with us and will guide us. If everyone who sees this could donate $1 , together we could change his life and bring hope back to his heart. Thank you for considering him. God bless 💛



