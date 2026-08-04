Support for a grieving family

Our dear and loved Roland Barsoum left home like any other day, never knowing it would be the last time his family would see him. In an instant, the lives of everyone who loved him were forever changed.





He was a father, brother, son and someone deeply loved by the people whose lives he touched. His absence has left a space in our family that can never be filled.





We are creating this GoFundMe simply to give his family the time and space they need to grieve. When someone you love is taken from you so unexpectedly, the world may keep moving, but for those left behind, everything stops. The last thing a grieving family should have to worry about is rushing back to work or how they will manage their everyday expenses while trying to process such an unimaginable loss.





The donations raised will help provide some financial support during this time, allowing his family to be together, mourn, begin to heal, and take things one day at a time without the added pressure of immediately returning to their normal responsibilities.





If you are able to donate, no amount is too small and every contribution is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to give financially, sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your prayers would mean just as much to us.





Life can change in a moment. Hold the people you love a little closer, say the things you have been meaning to say, and never take tomorrow for granted.