Support for a Dad Facing Economic Hardship

Hello, I don’t like to do this, but times are tough. My mortgage has doubled in the last 4 years living in Illinois between taxes and insurance. I know we are all feeling this around the country. I have had to use credit cards to survive. My salary hasn’t gone up 50% in 4 years, and I’m in need to pay off credit or I’ll lose my house at this point. No, I don’t go on vacations, just your everyday bills. Single dad, our utilities have doubled or tripled, as my water did. I’m not proud to look for help, but it’s the only hope I have at this time in my life. I thank all that may be able to help, and if you can’t, I understand. We are all feeling this economy. Thanks again.