Support for a 92‑Year‑Old Senior in Need of Home &





We are asking for support for a 92‑year‑old senior citizen who is struggling to keep up with essential home and yard maintenance. With limited mobility and no family nearby, even basic tasks have become overwhelming.The Texas heat has made things even harder. He urgently needs help with yard care, minor home repairs, and a window AC unit to stay safe and cool during these extreme temperatures.Any contribution—big or small—will go directly toward improving his living conditions and ensuring he can remain comfortable and safe in his home. Your kindness will make a real difference in his daily life.Thank you for your compassion and support.