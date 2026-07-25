Support for 3 Year Old Rosie's Cancer Treatment

My niece Rosie is 3 years old and has cystic fibrosis. Heartbreakingly, Rosie has also just been diagnosed with an extremely rare and aggressive cancer. She's going to be starting chemo and radiation next week, and her treatment will likely involve frequent travel from Tulsa, OK to St. Jude's in Memphis, TN.





Best-case scenario, Rosie and her family have nine months of intense chemo and radiation in front of them. That's assuming it hasn't spread to her brain, which this cancer likes to do.





Her parents, Jeremiah (Same Day Sharpening) and Mari Tiews, are self-employed so every day they spend with her in the hospital, traveling for medical treatment, and caring for her at home is a day without pay.





All funds raised will help my Jeremiah and Mari take care of Rosie and Rosie's 4 month old brother without having to worry about the income lost by taking time off work.





Please consider supporting the Tiews family financially, and please pray for complete healing for Rosie and for peace for the whole family as they navigate this horrific situation.