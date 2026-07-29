Support FireWand First Prototype Proof

FireWand is an early prototype-stage project following the development of a patent-pending handheld electric heating device with a modular thermal tip foundation.

The current milestone is simple:

One body. Two tips. First proof of platform behavior.

Support from this fundraiser will help move FireWand toward its first physical proof milestone. The goal is to support early prototype-related needs such as basic parts, test materials, development supplies, small fabrication costs, and public-safe project documentation.

This is not a finished consumer product, store launch, preorder, reservation, purchase, investment offering, or guarantee of future delivery.

Support is for prototype development only. No product is being sold, reserved, or promised.