Support Families Through ISIATONAMBA Ministry

Support ISIATONAMBA PROPHETIC SOLUTION MINISTRY





We are raising funds to help vulnerable families in Nigeria through ISIATONAMBA PROPHETIC SOLUTION MINISTRY.

Our goal is to provide assistance to people who are unable to pay their house rent, cover urgent hospital bills, provide food for struggling families, support widows, orphans, and elderly people, and offer spiritual encouragement through our ministry.

We are seeking to raise ₦20,000,000 to reach as many people as possible. Every donation, whether large or small, will be used to support these charitable purposes.

We are committed to using all donations responsibly and providing help to those in genuine need. Your kindness can bring hope and relief to families facing difficult circumstances.

Thank you for your prayers, generosity, and support. May God richly bless you.