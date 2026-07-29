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Support Evie and Her Fight Against Leukemia

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$17,715 USD

Fundraiser created byTiffany Gerczak

Support Evie and Her Fight Against Leukemia

No family is ever prepared for a diagnosis like this.


Evie is a strong, joyful little girl who is currently fighting T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL). In what feels like an instant, her life and her family’s shifted from everyday routines to hospital visits, chemotherapy, and an intense multi-phase treatment journey that will span years.


Despite everything she is facing, Evie continues to show incredible strength. She still lights up over the things she loves - playing with her siblings, Wilson, Addie, and Maisie, and cuddling with her pups - princesses like Elsa and Belle, painting her nails, and playing with makeup. She is holding onto the magic of being a kid wherever she can.


Her parents, Ben and Leslie, are doing everything they can to stay strong for her while navigating an incredibly difficult road. Evie’s siblings are right there alongside her, loving and supporting their sister through every step of this fight.


Evie’s treatment is complex and ongoing, requiring frequent trips for care, extended hospital stays, and constant monitoring. While there are encouraging signs and hope in her progress, there is still a long road ahead.


This journey brings not only emotional weight, but also financial strain. Between medical treatments, travel, time away from work, and the everyday costs of caring for a family of six, the burden adds up quickly. No family should have to carry this alone.


If you know Ben and Leslie, you know the kind of people they are. Selfless, supportive, and always showing up for others.


Now it’s our turn to show up for them.


We are asking for your support, whether through a donation, sharing this page, or keeping Evie and her family in your prayers.


Every contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward helping this family focus on what matters most. Evie’s healing, comfort, and time together.


Evie is a fighter.

And she is not fighting alone.


Link for updates - https://everydayevie.com/

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