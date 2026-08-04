Support Evelyn's Journey to YLG4 Brazil

My name is Evelyn Owusuah Ennin, and I'm from the Eastern Region of Ghana. I'm in my early twenties, and I have felt God's calling on my life to serve as a theologian and in global mission.





After completing my Senior High School education, I qualified for a degree in nursing. But during a time of family fasting and prayer, God led my family to enroll me in a Theological institution instead. At my local church, I'm active in evangelism and discipleship, showing my commitment to this calling.





By God's grace, I have been selected to participate in the Young Leaders Gathering (YLG4) in São Paulo, Brazil, from March 16–22, 2027. This is an incredible opportunity to meet with Christ-like leaders and mentors from around the world. As a female theologian, I want to learn from them and grow in ways that will help me serve more effectively in God's kingdom, both in my own life and in the lives of others.





This journey has already taught me so much about God's mercies and grace. I've learned that God can use anyone, regardless of their background. Your support will help me attend YLG4 and take the next step in answering God's call on my life. Thank you for standing with me.