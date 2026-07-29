Support Eugene Fight Against Cancer

We are reaching out to our community today with heavy hearts but steadfast hope. Our dear [Relationship], [Name], has recently been diagnosed with [Condition], a challenge that has turned their world upside down.

Eugene is a kind person who has always been the first to help others. Since the diagnosis on 11th September, 2025, they have undergone treatment but the road ahead remains long. The doctors have recommended Specific Treatment which is our best hope for recovery.





Deductibles and co-pays.Travel Expenses: Fuel, lodging, or flights for out-of-state specialists.

Home Care: Specialized equipment or professional nursing.

Cost of Living: Covering rent/mortgage while the patient is unable to work.





Donate: "No amount is too small; every gift brings us closer to our goal."Share: "Please share this link on Facebook, Instagram, and via email."Pray: "Above all, we ask for your prayers for Eugene strength and the wisdom of the medical team.