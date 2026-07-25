Support Erin in her fight against brain cancer

Our mother, Irene, was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, and our family’s world changed overnight. She is one of the strongest, kindest, and most caring people we know — always putting others before herself and doing everything she could for her family. Now she is facing the hardest battle of her life. This is not the first time she has had to fight for her life. Nearly 10 years ago, our mother suffered severe complications from ovarian cysts that led to a medical emergency. At one point, doctors were unsure if she would survive. She endured intense pain, emergency treatment, and a long recovery process that physically and emotionally changed her life forever. But she fought through it with incredible strength and determination. Against the odds, she slowly healed, rebuilt her life, and came back stronger for her family and everyone who loves her. Now, she is once again facing an unimaginable challenge. Over the past few weeks, she has gone through countless medical appointments, scans, and consultations as doctors work to begin treatment as quickly as possible. The emotional and financial stress has become overwhelming for our family, and we are asking for help during this incredibly difficult time. The funds raised will help cover: * Medical treatments and procedures * Hospital visits and medications * Travel expenses for care * Daily living costs while our family focuses on supporting her recovery Every donation, no matter the amount, truly makes a difference. And if you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping our mother in your thoughts and prayers means more than words can express. <3 Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting our mom in her fight against brain cancer.