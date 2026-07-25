Support EMT Andie: Replace Stolen Life-Saving Gear

For my birthday this year I am raising funds to help my mom return to work as quickly as possible. This accomplishment would be the best gift I could receive.

For years, my mom, Andie Kabacinski has rushed toward danger when others run away.

As a dedicated EMT, Wildland Firefighter, Team Rubicon volunteer, and mother of two, my mom has always been there for our communities. Now, my mom needs others to be there for her.

Recently, my mom suffered a devastating theft. Everything was taken; EMS and Wildland Firefighting uniforms, gear, supplies, and her vehicle.

This loss comes at an incredibly difficult time. My mom is currently attempting to navigate through the recent heartbreaking loss of her older brother (my uncle) who unexpectedly died in another state. Concurrently, she is forced to attempt to navigate through probate court. All while fighting to protect my uncle's estate. You see, there is an unwanted individual who lives in my uncle's neighborhood who has no legal right to his estate, yet requested from an attorney friend I consulted, how many rights does she have.

Furthermore, please do not request family or friends to assist. My mom's family is no longer here on Earth. Sadly, one by one our friends have walked away due to the seriousness of the situation. This has taken a heavy financial and emotional toll on my mom.

These are not just "things"; they are the vital, life-saving tools my mom requires to complete her job. Without these items, my mom is sidelined and cannot return to the front lines or provide for her family.

FOR YOUR INFORMATION :

In the EMS Profession the EMT and Paramedic MUST pay out-of-pocket for their intial training at each level, EMS license, required renewal training for state and national; every two years, uniforms, gear, supplies, and conferences.

In the Wildland Firefighting Profession the firefighter MUST pay out-of-pocket for their initial training, required annual renewal training, turn-out gear, firefighting gear, and supplies.

MY GOAL: To raise funds for my mom to:

• Replace essential EMS uniforms, gear, and supplies

• Replace essential Wildland Firefighting turn-out gear, firefighting gear, and supplies

• Replace stolen vehicle

• Cover immediate living expenses while unable to work; cell phone, electric, gas, food, toiletries, and so on

A Special Mission: Recovering from this theft will also allow my mom to participate in the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride followed by the Formal Memorial Ceremony at the end of July 2026. An important event honoring fallen and injured EMS personnel.

Most importantly, my mom needs your assistance more than ever as wildfire season has already begun, income has been lost due to the theft of her essential gear and vehicle, and bills are due.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

• DONATE: Every contribution, big or small, brings my mom one step closer to returning to duty this wildfire season and provide for her family.

• SHARE: Please make this go viral!

If you or someone you know has a large platform, your voice can make an incredible difference. This would mean the world to us.

By joining me, you are becoming a partner in my mom’s progress. This one-time contribution is the vital boost required to transition my mom from a season of struggle to regain what was stolen from her.

Let’s rally around a hero who always rallies for us. Thank you!