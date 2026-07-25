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Support Emmalee, Multiple Spinal Conditions

Goal$9,750 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEmmalee Barnes

Fundraiser funds will be received by Emmalee Barnes

Support Emmalee, Multiple Spinal Conditions

On June 23rd, my life changed in a way I never expected. At just 20 years old, I was hospitalized due to severe, unbearable neck and back pain that I could no longer manage on my own. After extensive evaluation, I was diagnosed with cervical disc disorder, osteoarthritis, bone overgrowth, and bone spurs in my neck that are pressing on nerves running down my spine and causing constant, overwhelming pain.


Since that first hospitalization, I have been admitted to the hospital two additional times while trying to understand my condition, manage my pain, and find a path toward recovery. What has been the hardest part is that this has affected my ability to do things most people take for granted. Simple daily tasks like showering, brushing my hair, getting dressed, sleeping comfortably, or completing normal responsibilities have become extremely difficult. The pain has taken away much of my independence and has made it incredibly challenging to work and maintain the life I was building. I haven’t been able to drive or do any of my ADL’s by myself. I have required assistance for everything which has been challenging and frustrating.


Before this happened, I was always someone who pushed through challenges, worked hard, and found a way to make things happen. Having to ask for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but right now I’m facing a situation that I cannot overcome alone.


Between hospital visits, specialist appointments, imaging, scans, and ongoing medical care, the expenses have quickly become overwhelming. At the same time, everyday bills continue to add up, including rent, utilities, groceries, my car payment, insurance, and other financial responsibilities. My partner is currently in college while working to support us, but we are both stretched as far as we can go. I have exhausted my options, cannot take out additional loans, and my family is unfortunately unable to provide financial assistance.


The funds raised will go directly toward helping cover my medical expenses, hospital bills, diagnostic testing, imaging, appointments, medications, and essential living costs while I focus on healing and getting back to a place where I can regain my independence.


If you are able to donate, please know that even the smallest contribution means more than you know. If donating is not possible, sharing my story, sending prayers, or offering words of encouragement would still make a tremendous difference.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Opening up about this chapter of my life has been incredibly difficult, but I am choosing to believe that there is kindness and support in the world. Your generosity, compassion, and support give me hope during one of the most challenging moments I have ever faced.


Thank you for standing beside me, believing in my recovery, and helping me take one step closer toward brighter and healthier days ahead. I will forever be grateful for every donation, share, prayer, and kind word.

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