Support Emery’s Life Changing Surgery & NICU Stay

Our sweet Emery was born with Pierre Robin Sequence. PRS is a rare congenital condition characterized by a cleft palate and a small underdeveloped chin, causing breathing and feeding difficulties. With multiple desaturations in oxygen after birth and needing CPAP a couple times, she was admitted into the NICU. She was soon transferred by ambulance to another hospital’s NICU, over an hour away from home, where she can get the help she needs by specialists.





Every day is a challenge and we are uncertain as to when Em can come home. At just a week old, she has a nasal trumpet and a feeding tube. She practices every day with a special bottle made for cleft palate but still resorts back to the feeding tube as she cannot take the whole volume herself. She still deals with occasional airway obstruction and her oxygen levels have to be closely monitored 24/7. She has to lay in certain positions to allow her airway to stay open. She cannot lay on her back as gravity will push her tongue into her throat and block her airway. She may need surgery to move her jaw forward within the next few weeks and around 9 months of life, she will need surgery to repair her cleft palate - but Emery is such a tough fighter.





This has been a very difficult time for our family. It’s so hard to watch Emery struggle to breathe and unable to eat fully on her own. It is extremely overwhelming and stressful to take care of our first daughter, who is three, and be at the hospital to help care for Em. So, our three-year-old is being taken care of by family while we are over an hour away staying at the hospital. Being away from our first daughter while watching our second struggle is weighing heavily on our hearts.





By donating, you will help us financially afford Emery’s NICU stay, cleft palate surgery, travel, and other medical expenses that come along with PRS. If you cannot help us financially, we kindly ask for your prayers. We know how powerful prayer is. We will continue to praise the Lord through these tough times.





Every day we pray that the Lord will work a miracle on Emery and get her well enough to come home. We also pray wisdom over her nurses and doctors, and guidance on our decisions. The Lord warns us that in this world we will have trouble, but we can have peace knowing He has overcome the world and is near to all who call on Him.





“The Lord Himself goes before you and will be with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

‭‭Deuteronomy‬ ‭31‬:‭8



