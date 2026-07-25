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Support ELIZABETH'S fight against Cervical Cancer!

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$925 USD

Fundraiser created byChrystal Hall

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elizabeth Milone

Support ELIZABETH'S fight against Cervical Cancer!

If you know Elizabeth "EZ" Malone, you know she is a bright light in her South Carolina community, and in her YouTube community. She is an absolutely beautiful person inside and out—the kind of woman who has a true heart of gold and would quite literally give you the shirt off her back.

When she isn't busy managing her home or caring for others, you can usually find her sharing her incredible talent in her

church choir. Her voice is a gift, and she uses it constantly to lift the spirits of everyone around her.

Beyond her ministry, Elizabeth’s world revolves around her beloved animals. As a single woman living on her own, she pours her love into taking care of her household, which includes:

* Her horse

* Her goat

* Her guinea pigs

They rely entirely on her, and she has always worked tirelessly to give them the best life possible.


Recently, a simple twist of fate completely changed Elizabeth's world. After finding a tick on herself, she went to get it tested as a precaution. While she was at the clinic, she decided to be proactive about her health and scheduled a routine gynecological appointment.

Tragically, her lab results brought the news that no one is ever prepared to hear: at 46 years old, Elizabeth has been diagnosed with cervical cancer.


**Why We Need Your Help**

Elizabeth is facing the fight of her life, and because she lives independently, the road ahead carries an immense financial burden. Fighting cancer is a full-time job, and the upcoming treatments, medical bills, and travel expenses are going to make it incredibly difficult to maintain her daily life.

We want Elizabeth to focus 100% of her energy on healing, beating this diagnosis, and getting back into the choir loft. She shouldn't have to stress about:

* Rising medical deductibles and specialized care costs.

* Maintaining her household expenses while unable to work full-time.

* The cost of feed, care, and upkeep for her beloved animals.


**How You Can Support**

Elizabeth has spent her life giving to others and singing praises in her community. Now, it is our turn to be the blessing in her life. Any amount you can contribute will go directly toward her medical fund, household bills, and animal care.

If you are unable to donate financially, you can still make a massive difference by:

1. **Sharing this campaign** with your friends, family, and church communities.

2. **Keeping Elizabeth in your prayers** for strength, comfort, and a complete recovery.


"The Lord is my strength and my shield; in him my heart trusts, and I am helped; my heart exults, and with my song I give thanks to him." — *Psalm 28:7


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and support for Elizabeth during this challenging season. Let's help her win this fight!


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