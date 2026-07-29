Support Elixirzen music

Help Elixirzen drop "King Season" Album 👑





Elixirzen has been cooking up "King Season" - an album about growth, faith, and owning your crown. But studio time + mixing + distribution costs money.





Every donation gets us closer to releasing this for the world.

₦5k = You get early single + shoutout

₦12k = Full album + instrumentals

₦50k = Name in credits + video call with Elixirzen





This is more than music. This is a movement. Be part of King Season.





Thank you 🙏