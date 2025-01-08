Support Elina Brody’s Fight Against Cancer 

It’s hard to even write the following words… but here goes: our hero family, the Brody’s amazing 22-year-old daughter Elina has been diagnosed with Lymphoma Cancer.

They got the official news on Christmas Eve, of all days. It’s not exactly the news you want to hear on that day for sure, but we know God loves her most of all, and we know He has an amazing plan for her!

Right now, they don’t know how advanced it is, but the oncologist doesn’t believe it has spread to other parts of her body. Thank GOD!

We’ll have more information next week and we’ll provide updates.

Either way, she’s looking at chemotherapy, a battery of tests and all the physical, mental and emotional toll that accompanies the process.

But we know that we serve a God of miracles, and we trust in HIM when He says in His Word, “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

Elina is such a mature, beautiful, funny and intelligent young woman who has a great future ahead of her. She graduated college in just two years and is currently a producer for Fox News on one of their top-rated newscasts.

Elina and our whole family of friends deeply covet your prayers, and of course any help with the large amount of medical bills would be a major blessing!

We just want her to know she’s not alone in this grueling process, and showing your support for her would be such a great encouragement!



Thank you!



Dr. Gina Loudon

Proud co-host with David Brody and huge fan of the entire Brody family 🤍

Thank you!