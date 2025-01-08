Support Elina Brody’s Fight Against Cancer 

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $37,156
Campaign funds will be received by David Brody
It’s hard to even write the following words… but here goes: our hero family, the Brody’s amazing 22-year-old daughter Elina has been diagnosed with Lymphoma Cancer.
They got the official news on Christmas Eve, of all days. It’s not exactly the news you want to hear on that day for sure, but we know God loves her most of all, and we know He has an amazing plan for her!
Right now, they don’t know how advanced it is, but the oncologist doesn’t believe it has spread to other parts of her body. Thank GOD!
We’ll have more information next week and we’ll provide updates.
Either way, she’s looking at chemotherapy, a battery of tests and all the physical, mental and emotional toll that accompanies the process.
But we know that we serve a God of miracles, and we trust in HIM when He says in His Word, “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”
Elina is such a mature, beautiful, funny and intelligent young woman who has a great future ahead of her. She graduated college in just two years and is currently a producer for Fox News on one of their top-rated newscasts.
Elina and our whole family of friends deeply covet your prayers, and of course any help with the large amount of medical bills would be a major blessing!
We just want her to know she’s not alone in this grueling process, and showing your support for her would be such a great encouragement!
Thank you!
Dr. Gina Loudon
Proud co-host with David Brody and huge fan of the entire Brody family 🤍
Thank you!
Best wishes on this battle!!
We (DP) love you so much! ♥️ “Don’t panic. I’m with you. There’s no need to fear, for I am your God. I’ll give you strength. I’ll help you. I’ll hold you steady, keep a firm grip on you.” - Isaiah 41:10
Sending my love and believing for complete healing.
David, our prayers are with you, your beautiful daughter, and her loving family. Please know you all will stay in our family’s prayers!
Praying for you to get the help you need.
At times like this, God demonstrates His love for us by raising up folks who will pray, encourage, give, and/or meet the needs of our fellow Christ-followers who may experience diverse forms of pain or are suffering in some manner simply because we all live in a Fallen World versus the one that our good God and Father intended from the get-go in Genesis 1:1-2:25. Receive of His goodness. Amen!
Praying for you happiness, resilience and full recovery!
She’s coming out of that fire and will not even smell of smoke. What a testimony of healing she will have
Michelle and I Pray divine health and healing for you and we declare by the stripes of Jesus you are made whole and well now in Jesus name .. we are friends of your dad's and we will continually be praying for you.
My husband works for CBN. We will be praying for her.
I pray the Angels are with Elina and God wraps his loving arms around her and the family as they go through this.
May the Lord bless you and keep you; may the Lord make His Face shine upon you and be gracious to you; may the Lord turn His face toward you and give you peace.~~ Numbers 6:24-26~~
Praying for her and her family...an ACLJ Champion
Prayers for you and your family. I pray for the healing strength of God to touch your body. I pray that God gives you peace and strength through this process.
May the Lord bless you and keep you in His perfect plan for your life
Praying 🙏 for The Lord Jesus Christ to Heal You completely and to never ever be I’ll or sick again. By Jesus stripes/wounds You/We are Healed. Not a little bit, Completely HEALED. Elina God’s Blessings Upon You and Your Family.
January 8th, 2025
Hey everyone,
Thank you for all the prayers and amazing outpouring of financial support for this sweet, sweet girl! The response has been overwhelming and The Brody Family can't thank all of you enough!
Here's the latest: the oncologist has determined that Elina has Stage 3 Hodgkins Lymphoma. Chemotherapy will start at the end of the January. She's looking at roughly six months of treatments. In the meantime, she had a port put in for the chemo. Unfortunately, she will be losing her hair so she will need a wig.
At the start of all this, the family began a, "book of blessings" to watch how Jesus was going to bless Elina and others along this difficult path. In just the two weeks since she was diagnosed, EIGHT PAGES of blessings have been recorded! God is showing up just as He always does! The blessings include, no "bulky masses" (which would be even more challenging), an ultra speedy medical process, reconnecting with friends, and feeling fully loved by so many.
We'll update everyone as the chemo treatments move forward.
Until then, we know this: "Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight." Proverbs 3: 5-6
