Support Elena's Journey Back to Health

Hi, my name is Elena, and I am a wife and mother of two young children.

In 2016, I was diagnosed with Crohn's disease. After years of complications, hospitalizations, and treatments, I was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021. As a result, I underwent surgery to remove my colon and now live with an ostomy.

Unfortunately, I am now facing another major medical challenge. I have developed complications related to my ostomy that require surgical repair. The condition causes daily pain, impacts my ability to work, and takes precious time away from my children and family. Simple activities can become difficult, and there are days when the pain makes it hard to be the mother and wife I want to be.

My surgeon has recommended surgery, but I am unable to schedule the procedure until a portion of my outstanding medical balance is paid. The total balance is much larger, but I am asking for help with $10,000, which would allow me to move forward with the surgery I desperately need. Documentation of my medical balance is included.

Asking for help is not easy. Like many families, we have faced significant financial challenges while navigating chronic illness and ongoing medical care. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to getting this surgery, returning to work consistently, being present for my children, and improving my quality of life.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to my family.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide.

With gratitude,

Elena