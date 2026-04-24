Support Ekaterina and Her Two Young Sons





Ekaterina is a 32-year-old mother of two young boys, Miroslav (5) and Timofey (3). Over the past several months, she has faced a series of serious health challenges, including pneumonia, significant weight loss, abnormal lung testing, multiple CT scans, specialist consultations, and ongoing medical evaluations. Doctors are continuing to investigate the cause of her symptoms and determine the best path forward.

As her friend, I have watched her struggle to balance her health needs with the responsibility of caring for her children. Medical appointments, testing, medications, transportation, housing expenses, and daily necessities have placed an enormous burden on her family. Her mother helps care for the boys whenever possible, but the family's resources remain limited.

I am organizing this fundraiser to help ease that burden and provide support during this difficult season. Funds raised will be used for medical expenses, diagnostic testing, medications, transportation, housing costs, food, and other essential needs for Ekaterina and her children.

Whenever possible, I will provide updates so supporters can see how their generosity is helping. Every gift, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Ekaterina and her family in your prayers.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support.