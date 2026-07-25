Support During Medical Crisis

Hey all. Some of my longtime followers know I pretty successfully crowdfunded for a custody battle against my abusive ex in 2019. I appreciate you guys so much. Here is that story: https://www.live5news.com/2019/07/23/warrants-former-sc-deputy-body-slammed-wife-punched-her-mouth/?outputType=amp





In April I started having episodes of blindness and numbness in my leg. They think I’m having mini strokes and/or possibly have congestive heart failure, where the blood supply to these areas is not functioning properly. If something happened to me, it would be devastating for my two boys who rely solely on my income and home.

I’m currently waiting on a cardiology work up because a CT scan did not show what’s causing the blindness and other issues. My Rheumatologist has also informed me this week that my Lupus is out of remission and could be causing neurological problems and damage.

I don’t want to lose my footing because of this setback. I currently cannot drive or work.





Please help if you can, if you are interested in a painting, please let me know! That is something I can continue to do on good days to make extra money. Thank you.







