Support Dru Through His Fight Against Brain Tumor

Help Us Support Dru Dennis Through His Fight Against a Brain Tumor ❤️





Our family is asking for help for someone who has spent his entire life helping and protecting others—Dru Dennis.





Dru has recently been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and our family is now facing a journey that none of us ever expected. He and my mother are both retired and, unfortunately, do not have health insurance. The medical expenses, along with their everyday bills, are becoming an overwhelming financial burden during an already incredibly difficult time.





Dru has spent his life serving others. He proudly served in the United States Navy, and later dedicated more than 20 years to serving his community as a K-9 police officer. He has always been the person who would drop everything to help someone else. He is selfless, faithful, and a true man of God who would do anything for anyone in need.





He has also always taken great care of his health and his body, which makes this diagnosis especially difficult for all of us to comprehend. Now, the man who has spent his life protecting and caring for others needs someone to help take care of him.





The funds raised will go toward Dru's medical expenses, treatment, medications, travel to appointments, and everyday bills while he and my mother navigate this difficult season.





We know that not everyone is in a position to donate, and we completely understand. If you cannot give financially, sharing this fundraiser, praying for Dru, and keeping our family in your thoughts means more to us than you know.





We are asking for help because we want Dru and my mom to be able to focus on what truly matters right now—Dru's health, treatment, and recovery—without the added fear of how they will pay their bills.





Dru has spent his life serving his country, protecting his community, helping others, and putting people before himself. Now it's our turn to stand beside him.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any donation, prayer, share, or kind word. ❤️





Please keep Dru, my mom, and our entire family in your prayers as we walk through this together.





God is still in control, and we are trusting Him every step of the way. 🙏❤️