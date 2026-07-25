Support Dr Dean Patterson Consultant Cardiologist

I am setting up this appeal with the full knowledge and consent of Dr Dean Patterson during a period in which he is currently suspended from his professional duties.

This campaign reflects Dr Patterson’s account and perspective on ongoing regulatory and legal proceedings. These matters are subject to formal processes and have not yet been finally determined

Who Is Dr Patterson?

Dr Dean Patterson is a Consultant Cardiologist and General Physician who served as Guernsey’s sole specialist cardiologist for his first decade in post, working single-handedly to raise patient safety standards through the modernisation of cardiology services. He introduced safer and more accurate diagnostic pathways for coronary disease, addressed serious cardiac device safety incidents — including pacemaker errors with potentially fatal consequences — established a dedicated emergency transfer pathway for acute heart attack patients, and built robust clinical governance structures where none had previously existed. These efforts were recognised through the appointment of a second cardiologist in 2016, reflecting the growth and maturity of the service he had built.

He is currently suspended from medical practice by a GMC Interim Order Tribunal decision and is pursuing a High Court appeal in relation to that decision. Dr Patterson maintains that his actions were motivated by patient safety concerns and that he did not cause harm to any patient. The circumstances surrounding the suspension form part of the ongoing legal process. As a result of the suspension, he is currently unable to practise and has no income. He therefore finds himself in the difficult situation of having to raise funds to pay for legal representation as well as maintain day-to-day living expenses for him and his family.





What Did He Do?

In the course of his clinical practice, Dr Patterson identified what he believed to be a five-fold increase in myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) cases above the historical baseline for Guernsey between 2021-2024, in subjects who received the COVID-19 vaccination. He sought to raise these concerns through the appropriate professional channels. His actions included:-

• Submitting formal Yellow Card adverse event reports to the regulatory authorities

• Raising concerns through clinical governance structures

• Preparing a detailed analytical study examining NHS England episode statistics, submitted through the clinical governance system and intended for wider academic publication

• Engaging with relevant professional and patient safety bodies





Dr Patterson took these steps in line with his professional obligations.





The General Medical Council’s own professional standards — Good Medical Practice (2024), paragraph 75 — impose an unambiguous mandatory duty on all registered doctors: “you must act promptly if you think that patient safety or dignity is, or may be, seriously compromised.”

This guidance states that doctors should act where they believe patient safety may be at risk, and outlines processes for escalating concerns. Dr Patterson’s position is that he followed a staged approach, initially raising concerns internally and later, where he felt it necessary, engaging with external bodies. The General Medical Council has its own processes and perspectives on this matter, which are not set out in full here and are being considered as part of the ongoing proceedings. At every stage, Dr Patterson believes he did what the rules told him to do. The consequences have nonetheless been severe.

Jurisdictional Context

Dr Patterson also raises concerns about differences between legal and employment protections available to medical professionals in different jurisdictions. Guernsey is a Crown Dependency and operates under its own legal system, which differs in certain respects from that of the United Kingdom. Dr Patterson’s case includes arguments relating to how these differences may affect doctors who raise concerns. These issues form part of the matters being explored in his legal appeal.





The High Court Appeal

Dr Patterson has initiated a High Court appeal in relation to his suspension and is represented by specialist legal counsel. Legal proceedings of this nature are costly. The initial target for fundraising is approximately £35,000 to support legal fees and associated costs.

Financial Impact - since the conclusion of his medical partnership in March 2026, Dr Patterson has had no professional income. He has ongoing financial responsibilities, including supporting his family, alongside the cost of legal representation.





How You Can Help

Any contribution — however modest — will go directly towards:-

Legal costs associated with the High Court appeal

Related professional expenses

Essential living costs during the period in which Dr Patterson is unable to work.

Every contribution will help ensure that Dr Patterson is able to continue pursuing his legal case and to support his family during this period. If you have relevant experience or perspectives, you are welcome to share them respectfully in the comments. Thank you for your support.



