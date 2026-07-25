Support Donald After the Loss of His Daughter

My name is Donald, and my wife and I are asking for help during the most difficult time of my life.

Our beautiful daughter, Trista Powers, was only 24 years old. What we believed would be a simple, routine medical visit turned into a month-long fight that none of us expected. We spent every day hoping and praying she would come home, but after a month in the hospital, we had to say goodbye.

The pain of losing Trista is something I can’t put into words. Since her passing, I haven’t been able to return to work. Grief has made it incredibly difficult to function, and while I’m trying to take things one day at a time, my bills and everyday expenses haven’t stopped.

I never imagined I would have to ask for help like this, but right now I need it. Any donation, no matter how small, will help me pay for basic living expenses such as rent, utilities, groceries, and other monthly bills while I work toward healing and eventually returning to work.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to me. Every share, every prayer, and every act of kindness helps.

Thank you for taking the time to read Trista’s story and for helping keep her memory alive. Your compassion and support mean more than I can ever express.



