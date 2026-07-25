Support Domnika Martishev and her Children

Support our sister-in-law Domnika Martishev and Her Six Children After a Tragic Loss





Our hearts are broken as we share the devastating loss of our family member Iosif Martishev, who passed away unexpectedly in a tragic accident on June 17, 2026.





Iosif was a devoted husband, loving father, and the foundation of his family. He leaves behind his wife, Domnika, and their five children. In the midst of this unimaginable grief, Domnika is also preparing to welcome their sixth child, due at the end of July.





As she faces the difficult days ahead, she is carrying the enormous responsibility of caring for her children while navigating the emotional and financial challenges that come with losing her husband and partner. Not only was he her partner, he was their main income and driving force in their business.





We are raising funds to help cover immediate living expenses, household bills, childcare needs, medical expenses related to the upcoming birth, and other costs that will arise as the family adjusts to this sudden loss.





No donation is too small, and every contribution will help provide stability and support during this heartbreaking time. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Domnika and her children in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.





Ради Христа не оставьте Доминику Мартушову и её семью. Спаси Христос. Простите нас Христа ради.