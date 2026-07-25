Support Dominick After Losing His Father

Help 17-Year-Old Dominick Siravo After the Loss of His Father





Our family is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Vincent Siravo, who died from complications during heart surgery on July 10, 2026. He leaves behind his 17-year-old son, Dominick, who is now facing life without his father.

We are raising funds to help cover Vincent’s funeral and memorial expenses while providing Dominick with support during this incredibly difficult time. At just 17 years old, he should not have to face this loss while worrying about the financial burdens that come with it.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you’re unable to give, we humbly ask for your prayers. Please pray that God surrounds Dominick with His peace, comfort, strength, wisdom, and loving support as he navigates the days ahead.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. May God bless you. 🤍🙏