Support David's Mission Trip to Kenya

David is going to Kenya with Hope Church in October and needs your support. The men’s ministry mission trip to Kibera, Kenya, where the Hope Church Men's Ministry will serve alongside Tabasamu Watoto Inclusive Centre (TWIC), a Christ-centered ministry bringing hope to vulnerable children and families in one of the toughest communities in Africa. This trip is a call for men who are ready to lead through service, work hard, and use their strength and skills to encourage and build up what God is already doing in Kibera.The team will take part in hands-on projects that will directly impact the ministry and community, including improving the school and expanding the kitchen and gathering space used for meals, discipleship, and outreach. This is more than a construction trip—it’s an opportunity for men to live out servant leadership, stand alongside fellow believers, and make an eternal impact through practical work and the love of Christ.