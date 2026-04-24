Support Daniel’s fight for stability and recovery

Hello everyone,





I am creating this fundraiser on behalf of my fiancé, Daniel, who has been through more in the past few years than anyone should have to endure.





In 2022, Daniel suffered broken ribs that led to years of pain, complications, and ongoing medical issues. After exhausting his options and hoping for relief, he underwent surgery in May 2025 to repair the damage. Unfortunately, that surgery was only the beginning of a long and difficult journey.





Since May 2025, Daniel has undergone 10 surgeries in an effort to repair the damage and complications related to his rib injuries. I have watched him face each procedure with incredible strength and determination, despite the physical pain, emotional stress, and uncertainty that came with every setback.





In May 2026, Daniel underwent plastic surgery that has hopefully finally resolved the complications caused by his rib injuries and the many surgeries that followed. We were hopeful that he would finally be able to focus on healing and moving forward.





Then, just weeks later, while still recovering, Daniel became seriously ill with pneumonia. His breathing became severely impaired, and he became incoherent. Fearing for his life, I called 911.





While being transported for emergency medical care, the stretcher Daniel was on was dropped, causing him to fall onto the asphalt. What was already a frightening medical emergency became even more traumatic and painful.





Daniel was hospitalized for pneumonia and required oxygen and ongoing medical care. As I write this, he is still in the hospital battling pneumonia and remains on oxygen. Watching someone you love struggle to breathe is heartbreaking, and our focus right now is on helping him recover and regain his strength.





Daniel is not only fighting for himself—he is also the father of an amazing 11-year-old daughter who loves him dearly. Throughout all of these surgeries, hospital stays, and setbacks, he has continued to think about being there for his daughter and being the father she deserves. She has watched her dad endure more pain and hardship than any child should have to witness, yet she continues to love and support him every step of the way.





This latest hospitalization has added yet another obstacle to an already difficult recovery. Over the past year, the constant surgeries, hospital stays, recovery periods, medical appointments, and unexpected complications have created a tremendous financial burden. Daniel is now struggling with housing expenses, utility bills, transportation costs, and other basic living necessities while trying to recover physically and emotionally.





The funds raised will help cover rent and housing expenses, utilities, transportation to medical appointments, and other essential day-to-day expenses while Daniel continues his recovery. Every donation will help relieve some of the financial pressure and allow him to focus on healing.





If you know Daniel, you know how hard he has fought through every challenge placed in front of him. Despite everything he has endured, he continues to push forward. If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, it would mean so much to both of us. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser would be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for taking the time to read Daniel’s story. Your support, prayers, encouragement, and generosity mean more than words can express during this difficult time.





With gratitude,





Rachael Bowers





Daniel’s Fiancée



